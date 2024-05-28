YouTube Videos Skipping to End For People Using Adblockers

Over the past few months, the streaming giant YouTube has been cracking down on people using adblockers, leading to annoying experiences. Initially, YouTube started sending messages, asking users to disable their adblockers. If neglected, these prompts thwarted videos from playing, forcing people to either uninstall their adblockers or find smart workarounds. In a significant development, YouTube’s ongoing battle with adblockers has taken a new twist. A new issue has surfaced this week. YouTube videos are unexpectedly skipping to the end for many users with adblockers. The videos jump straight to the end almost immediately. It is pertinent to mention that this phenomenon is specifically affecting users with an ad blocker installed. When the YouTube ad blocker is disabled, videos play normally without interruptions.

YouTube Making Efforts To Discourage Use Of AdBlockers

The weird behavior doesn’t just happen when you start a YouTube video. When people try to skip to a specific part of the video, it results in endless loading. This has led many users to believe that YouTube is intentionally making this happen to discourage the use of adblockers. Anyhow, it’s a plausible theory. There is still a possibility that the issue stems from the adblocker itself.

Earlier this year, an AdBlock bug caused videos to load slowly and put extra strain on the devices running YouTube. At that time, people accused YouTube of being accountable for the problem. It is pertinent to mention here that most users experiencing this latest issue appear to be using AdBlock. People using other adblockers are not reporting the same behavior. There are even some reports of this happening without an adblocker, however, they are extremely minor.

The issue is no doubt quite frustrating. Videos skipping to the end or getting stuck in endless loading loops make the streaming giant nearly unusable. This condition pushes users to either disable their adblockers or switch to a different adblocker that doesn’t yield these problems.

The question arises if YouTube is intentionally causing this problem or whether it’s a problem with a particular ad blocker. What is explicit is that people are caught in the war between YouTube and adblockers, resulting in a disrupted viewing experience. For now, disabling the adblocker appears to be the most effective solution, however, users will have to stay alert for any updates or fixes that will address the problem in the future.