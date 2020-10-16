



Recently, the giant video platform YouTube said that it would remove any content which opposes expert consensus about Coronavirus vaccine. The company stated this while updating its policies on misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube Vows to Remove False Information Related to COVID Vaccine

This is the latest step taken by one of the major online platforms who seem struggling to stop the spread of hoaxes and misinformation regarding the coronavirus and its treatments.

YouTube said it was expanding its medical misinformation policy in the age of pandemic. The main purpose behind expanding the policy is,

To remove claims about Covid-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.

The company further said that it was acting in the prospect of the release of one or more vaccines, and scepticism among the general public about their usefulness. It clarified that the content to be removed would involve claims that a vaccine could kill people or cause infertility, or that microchips will be implanted in people who receive the COVID vaccination.

In addition to that, the company said that it has removed more than 200,000 videos with “dangerous or misleading” Coronavirus information since February which includes unverified claims about transmission or unsubstantiated treatments.

Besides that, Facebook on Tuesday also announced a ban on ads that discourage the public from getting vaccinated, as part of its larger efforts to limit misinformation.

The tech giants have regularly been accused of letting anti-vaccine movements to flourish. However, this is a good step from Youtube and other platforms should also follow it to combat misinformation regarding COVID vaccine.

Check out? Jazz Monthly Starter Bundle Gives You 4 GB in Just Rs. 215