YouTube will Delete 5G Conspiracy Theories Linked to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The outbreak of coronavirus was shocking for people and the way to spread like fire globally created major unrest among people. However, there was a group who took advantage of this situation and released conspiracy theories regarding the development and launch of a 5G network. These fake theories linked 5G development with the spread of coronavirus on earth. Initially, it was fine, but these videos started to multiply and spread on different platforms spreading misinformation to people. Social media giants are forced to curb the spread of such fake material and harmful theories on their platforms. In a move to stop it, YouTube has imposed a strict policy related to the topic of the video content. This staunch action is taken as the unrest among people following to 5G conspiracy theories have caused them to vandalize cell towers.

5G Conspiracy Theories Result in Unrest Among People

Previously YouTube was only limiting the spread of such theories under its borderline content algorithm however just recently the platform has removed the interview of the conspiracy theorist David Icke, who marked 5G networks responsible for the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, YouTube spokesperson also revealed that any videos that promote fake methods of coronavirus prevention would also be removed under YouTube’s privacy policy. So on our part, we should not share such stories on social media platforms and other people as they have no ground reality.

Also Read: CHINA MAINTAINS 5G LEADERSHIP ROLE IN THE FACE OF COVID-19