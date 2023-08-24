YouTube Will Now Let You Search For A Song Just By Humming
Finding a song just by humming isn’t anything new in the smartphone space. The point worth mentioning here is that Google Assistant and Soundhound have been offering this handy feature for a while now. No doubt, it is an easy and handy way to find a song on your handset when you don’t know anything else about the song. Recently, Google announced that it’s offering this hum-to-search feature on YouTube as part of a test. Together with this, it is also said to be working on the ability to record a currently playing song to identify it.
YouTube Is Testing Hum-to-Search Feature
According to Google, you need to toggle from YouTube Voice Search in order to get this feature started. After that, you will have to hum or record the song for at least three seconds. It will give you the relevant content on YouTube, for instance, an official music video, a user-uploaded video, or a short clip.
Let me tell you that this YouTube feature is not the only one in testing right now. The search giant also revealed that it’s testing a “channel shelf” in the Subscriptions feed. It is tipped to virtually combine multiple recent uploads from a creator into a “shelf.” So you will not have to necessarily visit their channel to view their recent uploads. Brace yourselves as Google has been working on some handy features. They will definitely improve your overall experience at the platform.