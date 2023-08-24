YouTube Will Now Let You Search For A Song Just By Humming

Finding a song just by humming isn’t anything new in the smartphone space. The point worth mentioning here is that Google Assistant and Soundhound have been offering this handy feature for a while now. No doubt, it is an easy and handy way to find a song on your handset when you don’t know anything else about the song. Recently, Google announced that it’s offering this hum-to-search feature on YouTube as part of a test. Together with this, it is also said to be working on the ability to record a currently playing song to identify it. YouTube Is Testing Hum-to-Search Feature

According to Google, you need to toggle from YouTube Voice Search in order to get this feature started. After that, you will have to hum or record the song for at least three seconds. It will give you the relevant content on YouTube, for instance, an official music video, a user-uploaded video, or a short clip.

Reports claim that the hum-to-search and recording features are available to a very small percentage of YouTube Android users right now. So don’t worry if you don’t have access to it just yet. The point notable here is that Google is labeling this as a test or experiment. It suggests that these features are expected to undergo major changes before being available to everyone. The search giant should bring this feature to YouTube Music as well.