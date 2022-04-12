YouTube returns as the livestream partner for Coachella

YouTube has been the finest way to experience Coachella without actually being there for a decade, and that trend will continue this weekend.

According to a press release issued on Monday, YouTube will livestream both weekends of the festival April 15-17 and April 22-24 on desktop, mobile, and the YouTube Music app, with three different simultaneous livestream feeds of different stages and performers.

Exclusive artist interviews, YouTube Shorts behind-the-scenes content and prizes, and YouTube Premium pre-parties will all be available to fans, according to YouTube. For the first time, viewers will be able to purchase official Coachella and artist items through YouTube Shopping. Interacting with other viewers, seeing schedule announcements, and more will be possible via live chat.

Coachella Curated, hosted by Joe Kay and Veronica De La Cruz, takes a deep dive into the lives of some of today’s artists. In addition to unique programming and performances on the Coachella bill, the livestream allows viewers to discover new artists through encore performances, artist discussion, mini-docs, and more.

As part of the celebration, YouTube has announced that new Premium users in the United States will receive the first three months of their subscription for free if they sign up between April 15th and April 25th. Members of YouTube Premium will be able to attend six “YouTube Premium pre-parties,” which will “provide fans a behind-the-scenes look as the musicians prepare to take the Coachella stage.”