YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa Safely Returned Home After Alleged Abduction

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, who was allegedly abducted on August 15, has safely returned home, as confirmed by his lawyers on Monday. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had earlier ordered the Lahore police to ensure his recovery by August 20.

On Friday, Khosa’s wife, Binish Iqbal, filed a petition in the LHC, claiming that her husband was in the unlawful custody of law enforcement authorities. According to the petition, a group of police officials and masked men in plain clothes forcibly entered their apartment at 2 a.m. on August 15, confiscating Aun’s phone, laptop, computer system, and digital camera.

Iqbal expressed grave concerns for her husband’s safety, fearing that he might be a victim of enforced disappearance. She highlighted that Aun is a digital content creator, writer, and comedian with a significant following of 137,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised alarm over Khosa’s abduction, suggesting it might connect to his work as a satirist. HRCP called for his immediate and safe recovery, emphasizing the importance of protecting individuals engaged in digital content creation and satire.

A little after midnight on Monday, Khosa’s lawyer, Khadija Siddiqi, announced his release on social media platform X. She expressed gratitude with the message, “Alhamdulillah, Aun Ali Khosa has been released! He has reached home!” Another lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, also confirmed Khosa’s return, stating he had spoken to Khosa in detail and assured everyone of his safety and determination.

Ashfaq thanked Siddiqi for her support and representation, while Siddiqi expressed concerns over the recurring pattern of abductions. She described the typical method used by abductors: breaking in during the early hours, confiscating electronic devices, and removing CCTV cameras before taking the victim away. She noted that once a high court issued a ruling, the victim usually returned home in the dead of night.

In her social media posts, Siddiqi condemned the ongoing practice of abductions and urged for legal reforms. She emphasized that authorities should bring those who have violated the law to court and prosecute them through the legal system instead of resorting to enforced disappearance.

The case of Aun Ali Khosa highlights the ongoing challenges faced by digital content creators in Pakistan. It underscores the need for legal protections and the upholding of human rights to ensure the safety and freedom of individuals expressing themselves online.