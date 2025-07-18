YouTuber in Trouble: Apple Sues Over Secret iOS 26 Details

Apple has filed a lawsuit against popular YouTuber Jon Prosser. The company claims he leaked secret details about its new iOS 26 update.

The story started earlier this year. Prosser shared videos that showed how the new iOS might look. At that time, people thought it would be called iOS 19. But Apple later called it iOS 26 when it launched at WWDC in June.

In January, Prosser posted a video. It showed a new design for the Camera app. The design had simple buttons to switch between photo and video.

In March, he shared more. On his Genius Bar podcast, he showed what he said was the new Messages app. It had round buttons at the top. The keyboard also had rounded corners.

In April, Prosser released another video. It gave a bigger look at the “Liquid Glass” design. The update had round, glass-like elements and pill-shaped tab bars at the bottom of some Apple apps.

While some things in his videos were not exact, a lot was close to what Apple finally showed.

How Did Prosser Get This Info?

Apple says Prosser did not find this out on his own. The company says he worked with Michael Ramacciotti.

According to Apple, Ramacciotti knew an Apple worker named Ethan Lipnik. Lipnik had a special development iPhone.

Apple says Prosser and Ramacciotti got Lipnik’s passcode. They tracked when Lipnik would not be home. Then Ramacciotti used the phone.

He made a FaceTime call to Prosser. He showed the new iOS 26 on the phone. Prosser recorded the call. He used that recording to make the videos.

Apple says Lipnik’s phone had other secret Apple info, too. The company does not know how much Prosser and Ramacciotti still have.

What Happens Now?

Apple wants the court to stop Prosser from sharing any more secret info. They also want money for the damage caused.

Lipnik’s job at Apple is gone. Apple fired him for breaking company rules. He also did not tell Apple about what happened. The company only found out after someone sent an anonymous email.

What’s Next?

Prosser says Apple is wrong. He says he did not know about the plan to get into Lipnik’s phone. He says he is ready to talk to Apple and explain his side.

This case shows how serious tech leaks can get. Apple works hard to protect its secrets. And this time, they are ready to fight in court.

