YouTubers Build World’s Biggest Laptop With 43-Inch Display

World's Biggest Laptop

World’s Biggest Laptop Weighs 100 lbs

The interesting piece of news is that YouTubers Evan and Katelyn have recently made what they dub the “world’s biggest laptop”. The final product, the all-new biggest laptop weighs over 100 lbs, with a 43-inch TV and Intel NUC housed inside.

If we talk about its design details, it is built from a frame of aluminum extrusions, flanked by wooden adornments. Both YouTubers documented the painstaking process on their YouTube channel as well. The process involved precise measurements in order to ensure that the TV mount was positioned correctly. It also includes a strong hinge to support the build.

In the YouTube video, the duo has clearly told that the laptop was built with an Intel NUC 11 together with the TV. The total system is tipped to draw over 260 watts when powered on. The biggest challenge was then how to power this hulking monstrosity. They then used two inches to fit three batteries. One for the monitor, one for the PC, and one for the remaining accessories and RGB. In addition to that, Custom brackets were also used to hold the batteries in place, and RGB stripes were added onto the exterior of the laptop to keep everything addressable, and for the iconic gamer glow you usually have on Razer devices.

Both YouTubers continued to CNC their own design into the chassis, which was then poured over with colorful resin. The interior of the giant laptop was set with ABS plastic for finishing purposes, which gives it a very sleek look. A trackpad and an appropriately large keyboard were also used to make the system fully functional. The end product is ridiculously large and impractical for general use weighing around 100 lbs or 45kg.

The giant laptop is powered by an Intel NUC 11 and features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and an Nvidia RTX 2060. There had been no info on what model of TV the two used for the monitor. The best part is that it would be able to run most modern games with some ray-tracing capabilities like Risk of Rain 2, Elden Ring, etc.