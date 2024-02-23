YT Music Website May Soon Include Offline Downloads

According to a credible source, the YouTube Music web version may soon add support for offline downloads. Currently, YT Music doesn’t have a native desktop client with Google; rather, it relies on a Progressive Web App (PWA). After turning WiFi off, as you launch music.youtube.com on a browser and try to browse, you will be able to see a “Downloads” tab appear. The below-mentioned link takes you directly to the offline music section; however, it doesn’t fully load while you are connected to the internet.

Youtube Music Offline Music

Moreover, there’s a “Music and podcasts you download will appear here” description that includes filters for playlists, songs, podcasts, and albums. It’s quite similar to the offline download experience that you will find on YouTube.com. Besides, you also get a link to “Download Settings” that allows you to “Clear downloads.”

Till now, the ability to download music has not been present in the user interface (UI) and will probably appear in the overflow menu. The source also says that offline song downloads may require a YouTube Premium subscription, but there is no surety about podcast availability.