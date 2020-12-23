Zaaman Art is an online art gallery based in New York and Islamabad. The platform is providing the chance to all art lovers to get a gallery experience at their home by infusing technology into the world of art. With the help of the platform, artists can get a chance to show their work.

During the pandemic, it became so hard for the artist to display their art in any gallery. The online art gallery by Zaaman Art brings a perfect solution for them. Artist from all over Pakistan can show their art to art lovers via the platform. Zaaman Art promises to bring a diverse collection of art; regardless of what sort of art floats your boat, there is something here for everyone.

Zaaman Art: An Online Art Gallery in Pakistan

According to the founders and the team of Zaaman Art that art has no language, culture, and borders. With the help of technology, art can spread the love beyond the bounderies.

Co-founder/CEO, Zainab Najeeb notes: “Creativity does not exist in a vacuum, and we believe that we have a moral obligation to celebrate the individuals who bring joy and color to our lives. After the success of our inaugural exhibition in October, we are very excited to launch our collections and bid farewell to 2020”.

Moreover, it is also great to see that Pakistani artists are embracing the technology and displaying their work online to audience across the globe. The online gallery will also provide a great platform to the new artists that they can showcase their work.

Zaaman Art is live now and has launched its art collection for 2021. If you are interested, you can access it virtually at www.zaamanart.com.

