Clarification Given to Senate Committee: Zahanat AI Is a Private Venture, Not a Government Project

During a recent Senate committee briefing, officials addressed the ongoing confusion surrounding the launch of “Zahanat AI,” claimed to be Pakistan’s first GPT. The briefing was held to clarify statements made by the Minister for IT and Telecom and the subsequent denial by the CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The Senate Standing Committee on IT & Telecom was informed that Zahanat AI is not a government project. It is being developed by the private sector and is not affiliated with the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) or any official government program. However, MoITT has reiterated its support for innovation in emerging technologies and continues to encourage private sector involvement in the AI landscape.

Meanwhile, the CEO of NITB spoke about a separate, officially backed initiative—a public sector effort to develop an indigenous Large Language Model (LLM). This project is being carried out under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NITB, NUST, and Jazz.

According to the briefing, this LLM aims to leverage AI for national development, with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and innovation across various sectors. The project aligns with the Ministry’s broader vision to promote AI through collaborative public-private efforts and capacity-building in Pakistan.

While Zahanat AI may have gained attention as a pioneering AI model, it remains a private initiative, separate from government-backed AI policy or development.

