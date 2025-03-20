Zahanat AI Leads Pakistan’s Push for Culturally Aligned Artificial Intelligence

Pakistan is making strides in artificial intelligence (AI) with Zahanat AI, an advanced local AI model designed to integrate cultural, geopolitical, and religious perspectives. The initiative aims to ensure that future generations remain connected to their roots while benefiting from cutting-edge AI technology.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, recently received a briefing on Zahanat AI from Mehwish Salman, CEO of the project and an official member of the Forbes Technology Council. She emphasized that AI will play a crucial role in enhancing students’ capabilities and will benefit multiple sectors across the country.

The upcoming Zahanat AI 2.0 is set to revolutionize AI accessibility in Pakistan by introducing support for Urdu and regional languages. This step will make artificial intelligence more inclusive and practical for a wider audience. The government is also prioritizing AI adoption in education by introducing AI-powered classrooms in schools, colleges, and universities.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted that developing expertise in advanced technologies is essential for Pakistan to compete globally. She stressed that aligning startups with AI advancements is the need of the hour. The government is committed to fostering AI-driven innovation, ensuring that young professionals have the necessary skills to excel in this evolving landscape.

Pakistan’s AI growth strategy is focused on collaboration between the public and private sectors. By supporting AI startups and integrating AI into the academic curriculum, the country aims to establish itself as a key player in the global AI arena.

With government backing and the vision of Zahanat AI, Pakistan is positioning itself at the forefront of culturally aligned AI development, paving the way for a tech-driven future.

