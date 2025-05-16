Zaheer Mehdi Joins Jazz as Group Head Corporate and Regulatory Affairs

In a significant leadership development, Jazz has appointed Zaheer Mehdi as Group Head Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, effective June 16, 2025. This move comes as part of the company’s broader strategic transformation into Pakistan’s leading integrated digital services provider.

In his new role, Zaheer will also support governance efforts across Jazz’s financial services subsidiaries — Mobilink Bank and JazzCash — reinforcing the company’s institutional oversight and regulatory alignment in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Zaheer Mehdi brings a wealth of experience in corporate banking, public policy, regulatory affairs, and financial services. Prior to joining Jazz, he served as Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer at Engro Corporation, where he played a central role in regulatory advocacy and strategic planning as part of the Executive Committee.

His impressive career also includes senior leadership roles at Standard Chartered, where he served as CEO of Standard Chartered Modaraba and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, working closely with regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders to navigate complex regulatory environments.

Announcing the leadership transition, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Bank, welcomed Zaheer to the team:

“Zaheer’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening institutional relationships and regulatory alignment as we evolve into a multi-vertical ServiceCo. His cross-industry experience and deep understanding of policy and governance will be key to our next chapter. I would also like to thank Fakhar for his steady leadership and the impact he’s made in advancing Jazz’s external engagement agenda.”

Alongside this appointment, Jazz also announced that Syed Fakhar Ahmed, who has led the Corporate and Regulatory Affairs function with distinction, will now transition into a new role as Advisor, Special Initiatives. Fakhar’s tenure has been marked by his instrumental role in shaping Jazz’s public policy direction and navigating critical national moments — from the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 floods to complex geopolitical shifts.

These leadership changes come at a pivotal moment for Jazz, as it accelerates its transformation from a traditional telecom operator to a ServiceCo, delivering a portfolio of digital platforms that now reach over 100 million users nationwide across fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), insurtech (FikrFree), cloud (Garaj), and gaming (GameNow).

As the company deepens its regulatory engagement and governance, the addition of Zaheer Mehdi to the leadership team signals Jazz’s continued commitment to responsible innovation and stakeholder collaboration in building a digitally empowered Pakistan.

