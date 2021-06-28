“Zainab Alert” App Launched Recently to Combat Issues of Children Abuse

In Pakistan, child abuse and harassment cases are increasing at an alarming speed. Unfortunately, it is now even considered a piece of regular news because we hear news about child abuse on a daily basis. It is one of the major concerns that need to be handled carefully. That is why to provide safety to our children The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched the “Zainab Alert App” in partnership with Pakistan Citizens Portal. This application will help in the reduction of child abuse issues. According to this app, strict actions/punishment will be taken against the abuser so that no other person dares to repeat the same mistake.

The main goal of the “Zainab Alert App” is to generate a rapid response when a complaint is filed. This helps a lot in the awareness of people of the targeted area. Ultimately, it helps to deal with emergencies and up to some extent ensures the recovery of abducted or missing child. This App keeps a record of the missing child cases. Hence, it helps to regulate all the prior functions like verification, registration of FIR, and investigation of the case.

The “Zainab Alert App” is connected directly to the DPOs of that area. In this way, whenever a complaint is filed it becomes the major concern of DPO. Moreover, the minister of Human Rights has confirmed that the complaints registered via the “Zainab Alert App” will immediately prompt the police and special forces into quick and impactful action. Let’s see!

