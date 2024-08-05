Zainab Alert Helpline: Over 5,000 Child Violence Cases Addressed in 2024

The Ministry of Human Rights, MoHR’s Helpline Zainab Alert has reported a significant number of open cases of violence in 2024, totaling 688. This data was released on Thursday. It underscores the ongoing challenges in addressing child violence in Pakistan. Over the past six months, the Zainab Alert helpline has dealt with a total of 5,222 cases.

Zainab Alert Helpline Report Indicates Surge in Child Violence Cases

According to the latest report, the Zainab Alert Helpline dealt with a total of 5,222 cases in the past six months This includes 3,230 cases of child violence, with 1,704 resolved, uncovering a painful trend of violence against children in Pakistan. Furthermore, 558 cases have been successfully resolved, highlighting the agency’s ongoing commitment to protecting helpless children.

Additionally, the report revealed 285 duplicate cases and 683 false reports, emphasizing the need for enhanced verification processes to ensure resources are directed to authentic cases. Moreover, the data provides a detailed breakdown of the cases based on the age and gender of the victims:

A staggering 2,589 cases involved male children.

1,123 cases involved children aged 0-5 years.

2,820 cases involved children aged 0-5 years

261 cases involved children aged 5-10 years

701 cases involved children aged 10-15 years

Only 3 cases involved children aged 15-18 years

For all those unaware, the Zainab Alert system is named in memory of Zainab Ansari. In 2018, her tragic abduction and murder ignited efforts to battle child violence in Pakistan. The system aims to provide quick response and recovery for missing and abducted children. Despite all the challenges, the Ministry of Human Rights seems committed to enhancing the system and ensuring the safety and well-being of all children in Pakistan. Continued efforts and support from the community are important to addressing and reducing child violence effectively.

Check Out: Zainab Alert app goes live in Pakistan – PhoneWorld