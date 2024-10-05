Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s social media account on the platform “X” (formerly known as Twitter) has been blocked in India. This action follows a series of diplomatic tensions after Naik’s recent visit to Pakistan, where he received a warm welcome.

Zakir Naik’s Social Media Account On X Blocked In India Post Pakistan Tour

India’s Diplomatic Response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India expressed strong disapproval of how Naik was received in Pakistan. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing, condemned the event, noting, “It is not surprising for us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable but at the same time not surprising.”

Jaiswal also mentioned that India was uncertain about the specific passport Naik used to travel to Pakistan, as Naik’s Indian passport had previously been revoked.

Zakir Naik’s Visit to Pakistan

Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan for a month-long visit at the invitation of the Pakistani government. He also received a red carpet welcome. During his stay, he met with senior leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Naik’s visit includes a series of public speeches planned in major cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. His tour has drawn significant attention, particularly from Indian authorities due to the preacher’s controversial background.

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is an Islamic preacher and founder of the Islamic Research Foundation. He is wanted in India on various charges, including money laundering and inciting extremism through his speeches. In 2016, after legal proceedings were initiated against him, Naik moved to Malaysia, where he has been residing ever since. His legal troubles escalated following the July 2016 Dhaka terror attack, in which one of the attackers claimed to have been influenced by Naik’s sermons on YouTube.

India has been actively seeking Naik’s extradition to face trial, but Malaysia has not complied with these requests. Meanwhile, Naik continues to operate freely, delivering speeches across various countries, including Pakistan, during his current visit.

The decision to withhold Naik’s social media account in India comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after his publicized visit. With ongoing extradition requests and increasing diplomatic friction, the Zakir Naik controversy is likely to continue making headlines in both countries.

