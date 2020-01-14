5 Zero-Investment Business/Job Ideas For Students In Pakistan

2020 is sure to be a year of progression. So if you are a college or a university student and are willing to earn some extra bits of your own then go for it for sure!

Here are 5 zero-investment, small, side-business ideas and part-time jobs for students. These low to zero investment business ideas and easy, part-time jobs can help you treat yourself with the pride of personal savings.

1. Content Writing

Freelancing or Content writing jobs can prove to be very good part-time jobs. You can become a freelancer or work for a company to create content, proofread or edit content.

But you need not to sign-up for one when you can be your own boss. Content writing business on a small-scale only involves your strong linguistic skills and proficiency in typing material. You can earn by typing assignments, research papers and thesis for others, proofreading or even creating content and selling it. Later this business can also be expanded.

2. Social Media Marketing

Social Media has evolved into a basic business tool today. Thus, every business needs to be online one way or the other to survive. And we are all born social media experts, aren’t we? You can benefit from it by becoming a small-scale business’s social media marketing ambassador and help promote their business via social media and earn, not only money but the more valuable experience that you may use later in this high in-demand field.

3. Craft Making

If you are into making crafts like props, bookmarks, baskets etc. You need not to waster your talent or gift them all to your friends. You can actually earn a handsome amount by selling them! Crafts selling is trending nowadays and you don’t need much of an investment for that. All you need is a skill!

4. Photography

Photography is sure the most valued skill in today’s world. Especially, if you are in a co-institution (God! the girls will love you for sure!). However, you will need a DSLR for it or maybe iPhone X and X Plus may work but it is better to be a DSLR. You can go for personal photoshoots, event photography or take your university in-confidence you hire you as the official photography of the institute (They won’t do that you have got to do it on your own secretly! PS: I didn’t say that).

5. Art

If you have a skill at hand like Mehandi application, Nail Art, Makeup, Painting or anything at all. You can sell that to set-up a little business of yours totally free-of-cost!

So it was enough of showing off how talented I am. The thing is that if you are creative, innovative and ambitious, there are a lot of opportunities knocking at your door. Always remember one thing, don’t let these part-time jobs and side-businesses distract you from your actual goal, which is to study hard alone!

Hope you found these business start-up ideas for students helpful! Best Of Luck!