Zia Chisti Intimidated on Social Media by Certain Business Elements

Renowened Tech Entrepreneur Zia Chisti has in a statement accused certain elements within and outside of the business sphere to have intimidated him on different platforms including social media. Entrepreneurs in Pakistan and worldwide must have heard the name of this famous Tech businessman. He is a Pakistani-American technology business executive and investor. He is the founder of Afiniti and TRG Global. After beginning his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, Chishti created the medical technology Invisalign and co-founded Align Technology in 1997. He worked as the chief executive officer of Align until 2003. After leaving Align Technology, Chishti founded The Resource Group (TRG) as its chairman and chief executive officer. In 2005, he co-founded both Orthoclear and Afiniti, which develops artificial intelligence for use in contact centers. Chishti created Afiniti in 2005 in Washington, D.C., with TRG controlling around fifty percent of the company’s shares. The solution employs artificial intelligence to boost call center productivity for businesses. Afiniti was rated a unicorn in 2017 with a valuation of $1.6 billion.

A Dramatic Turnaround

Since last year, a few elements within the business sphere and outside have been maligning Ziaullah Chisti through different tactics. A year ago, he was accused of a sexual assault of a co-worker in the US which Zia has completely denied and challenged in court. However, the allegations were so serious that Zia had to resign from both Affiniti & TRG groups. However, it didn’t stop there as Zia has now said that he is being intimidated by some facets of business and outside circles in Pakistan. It a said that different elements are involved in tarnishing Zia’s reputation for their vested interests. They are accusing Zia of things that he doesn’t even have any knowledge and to save his integrity, Zia resigned from key positions.

Response from Chisti in an Open Letter

As Zia feels that those facets in Pakistan didn’t stop accusing him. In response, Zia made a clarification in an open letter in a newspaper. He said,

“Your conduct baselessly maligning a respected and senior official, Pakistan’s most successful technology entrepreneur, and most successful technology company is reprehensible. There is not a shred of evidence to support your claims. Challenging the integrity of an individual who has dedicated his career and risked his life for Pakistan is cowardly and contemptible. You have accused me of dumping shares in my own shares in TRG. You have accused me of secretly controlling TRG to act in a manner that is harmful to shareholders and Pakistan. I have no control over TRG. In fact, TRG and its management have recently filed a lawsuit to keep me from asserting control over the company. You are hiding your misinformation behind anonymous social media posts. This craven conduct befits the character of individuals who would propagate mischief and falsehoods for personal gain.”

In recent times, social media has become a great tool for propagating animosity against someone to pursue one’s interests. Therefore, it is advisable that the general public to scrutinize any maligning behavior that is targeting any individual on these platforms. Zia Chisti is the first tech billionaire from Pakistan that has made his mark across the global tech industry. He contributed a lot to Pakistan by outsourcing most of his business to national IT resources. Therefore, everyone should dig into the facts first before maligning any other fellow citizen.

Check out? Osman Asghar Khan Takes Over Afiniti Pakistan Operations