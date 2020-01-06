Zindagi App Launches for Drug Prevention Among Youth

Drug Addiction is a worse disease that is common among many youngsters. Drug addiction can take a person to death bed, so there is a need to create awareness and fight drug abuse amongst Pakistani youth. Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has launched Digital Pakistan Initiative that is aimed at introducing digitisation to all sectors of Pakistan for public welfare. Understanding, one of the biggest problem in Pakistan these days, Govt is trying to stop drug addiction by launching “Zindagi App.”

Educating children to stay away from alcohol is a continuous process that begins at a young age. Parents should carry on this discussion with their kids in order to aware them about the side effects of drugs. However, on a national level, it requires a concrete action plan.

Zindagi App to Promote Drug-Free Society

As the name suggests, this app will be trying to save the lives of people who are indulged in drug addiction and at the same time, halt drug penetration in society.

This app for drug prevention will be inaugurated by PM Imran khan today. Right now, we do not have too much information about the app; however, according to inside sources, this mobile app will have information regarding the hazards of drug addiction and its usage.

Probably, this app will be launched for both Android and iOS users. Once the app goes live, we will be sharing the link with our readers.

