In a groundbreaking move for the Pakistani entertainment industry, TikTok has confirmed that “Zindagi Tamasha” will be the first full-length Pakistani film to premiere on its platform. This development marks a significant milestone and highlights the growing influence of digital platforms in the global film industry.

“Zindagi Tamasha,” which translates to “Circus of Life” in Urdu, is a 2019 film. The acclaimed Pakistani actor, director, and producer Sarmad Khoosat directed it. The story revolves around a devoutly religious man who faces societal criticism for his love of dancing effeminately. The film delves deep into the rigid gender roles and societal norms prevalent in Pakistani society, offering a poignant critique through its narrative.

“Zindagi Tamasha” Becomes First Pakistani Film to Premiere on TikTok

Despite its controversial subject matter, “Zindagi Tamasha” has garnered significant international acclaim. It won the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. It also won the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film at the 6th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles. Additionally, Pakistan selected it as the official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards, further cementing its status as a critical success.

Now, its collaboration will TikTok marks the first time a full-length movie will be available on the short-form video platform, signifying a new era in digital film distribution.

Sarmad Khoosat expressed his excitement about the film’s release on TikTok. “Our film inspires kindness, promotes tolerance, and encourages peace,” he said. “I’m thrilled it will be the first Pakistani film officially released on TikTok, and we cannot wait for the platform’s vibrant global community to enjoy the movie.”

Saif Mujahid, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan, also shared his enthusiasm. “At TikTok, we are committed to supporting diverse and authentic storytelling, and we look forward to showcasing the best of Pakistani cinema with Khoosat Films,” he said. “Our in-app activations will offer users innovative ways to engage with the film, and we eagerly anticipate the community’s reaction to this much-anticipated release.”

Zindagi Tamasha won the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival

This partnership designates TikTok as the film’s official entertainment partner. TikTok will divide the movie into 12-15 segments, each over a minute long. While the exact release date has not been specified, anticipation is building among the platform’s users.

To make the movie easily accessible, you will get all content related to “Zindagi Tamasha” under the hashtag #ZindagiTamasha on TikTok. This will also enable users to discover and engage with the film’s content seamlessly. Additionally, the release on TikTok will be accompanied by exclusive content from Sarmad Khoosat and the film’s leading actors, enhancing the overall user experience and offering a deeper insight into the movie.

See Also: Is TikTok Really Splitting its Source Code to Create a US-only Algorithm?