Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment Solution, “Zindigi Pay”

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, brings Pakistan’s most accessible contactless payment solution —Zindigi Pay. Unlike other contact less payment solutions in the country, “Zindigi Pay” is designed to be inclusive, allowing all digital wallets—not just Zindigi’s—to participate, making it the payment solution of choice for both individuals and businesses.

With Zindigi Pay, payments are no longer limited to retail outlets. Customers can conveniently transfer money to others using the same convenient touchless fashion. Thanks to effective utilization of State Bank’s Raast QR system, Zindigi Pay customers do not need additional hardware like special cases or NFC-enabled high-end devices to enjoy its services. Your phone becomes a POS machine for everyone.

Zindigi Pay is also among the largest contactless payment networks in the country, ensuring broad availability across Pakistan. Zindigi Pay, perfectly aligns the evolving digital landscape of Pakistan with the global advancements in digital payment adoption. As countries worldwide face challenges such as customer trust, regulatory compliance, tech infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns, and service quality, Zindigi Pay addresses these issues head-on by eliminating the dependency on mobile phones and POS machines. Driven by the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision, Zindigi Raast brings interoperability and convenience across digital wallets to Pakistani customers.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi stated,

“Zindigi is dedicated to making finances simple and impactful. Zindigi Pay empowers everyone to pay without dependency barriers, serving all. This initiative is perfectly aligned with SBP’s vision of a cashless economy, shifting reliance from a cash-heavy system to a more convenient digital one.”

Zindigi remains committed to driving digital innovation in Pakistan, making financial transactions more accessible, secure, and convenient for every Pakistani, regardless of their technical expertise or economic class. This initiative is a testament to Zindigi’s mission to lead the way in digital finance, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward a cashless society.

