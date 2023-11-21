Zong 4G and Knowledge Platform Launch “Zong Digital Scholars Program” to Empower Education in Pakistan

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications company, begins the execution of its collaboration with Knowledge Platform, a prominent education technology company. This collaboration has given rise to the “Digital Scholars Program,” an innovative initiative aimed at transforming education in 60 schools, benefiting 3,000 students across Pakistan.

Zong Digital Scholars Program is a key component of Zong’s Sustainability Initiative to improve education in remote and under-resourced areas across Pakistan. The schools were selected across the country in marginalized areas to provide technology-driven education. Previously, Zong 4G has worked with organizations such as PAGE, HANDS, and PBM to set up digital labs across the country to better equip and digitalize schools and vocational centers.

At the heart of the Zong Digital Scholars Program is the Math Tutoring Program for Grades 9 and 10, developed in collaboration with Knowledge Platform and school teachers. Additionally, the English & Sciences Self-study Program covers a comprehensive range of subjects, including Biology, Chemistry, English, General Science, Mathematics, and Physics for Grades 9 and 10.

Participating schools will have access to an array of resources, including lesson plans, assessment tools, and educational games and videos. Zong is committed to providing the necessary tools for schools to create a conducive learning environment.

Zong Digital Scholars program will present awards to recognize and celebrate high-performing students, teachers, and schools on both a monthly and annual basis. This initiative highlights Zong’s dedication to encouraging excellence in education and acknowledging the efforts of those contributing to its success.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G shared his thoughts on the partnership, “The partnership between Zong 4G and Knowledge Platform is reflective of our promise to leave a brighter future for future generations through Digital innovation. Educational empowerment is a key focus area for Zong and by providing Knowledge Platforms solutions to schools in marginalized areas, we can actively change the course of the lives of over 3000 students.”

The CEO and Founder of Knowledge Platform, Mr. Mahboob Mahmood also commented on the initiative saying, “We are thrilled to innovate with Zong 4G to develop a new model for edtech. Knowledge Platform and partner school teachers will work together with students. We will all teach and learn together. We will closely watch how this practice evolves so we can improve and scale our model.”

Zong 4G looks forward to the positive impact the Zong Digital Scholars Program will have on education in Pakistan. Through this partnership, Zong aims to contribute to the development of a digitally literate and empowered generation, paving the way for a brighter future for the nation.

