Zong 4G brings free PSL 2025 Live Streaming to Millions Across Pakistan as they partner with BEGIN

Zong 4G, has announced a strategic partnership with BEGIN, a digital content platform, to bring live streaming of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 to cricket enthusiasts nationwide. To ensure uninterrupted streaming, Zong 4G offers exclusive data bundles designed to meet the demands of high-definition content consumption.

The stream will be supported by Zong 4G’s promotional bundles: Monthly Pro Max Plus and Weekly Digital Max, offering robust data allowances optimized for streaming and a digital lifestyle.

Offer Name Resources Price Monthly Pro Max Plus 200GB Data, 2,000 off-net minutes, 20,000 Zong minutes/SMS (inclusive of Waada mobile insurance, Golootlo discounts and Zong TV subscription) Rs. 2100 Weekly Digital Max 100GB Data, 1,000 off-net minutes, 10,000 Zong minutes/SMS Rs. 600

These bundles are designed to maximize convenience for users across all demographics, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Commenting on the partnership, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G, stated:

“Cricket in Pakistan is more than just a sport; it is a cultural phenomenon that unites the nation. Through this collaboration with BEGIN, we are bringing PSL 2025 closer to millions of fans, allowing them to enjoy every match in real time, supported by Zong 4G’s high-speed and reliable network. This initiative underscores our dedication to digital enablement and meaningful entertainment experiences.”

This collaboration reinforces Zong 4G’s commitment to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation by delivering seamless, high-value experiences beyond traditional connectivity. The Pakistan Super League (PSL), one of the country’s most-watched events, sets high expectations for reliable and uninterrupted streaming.

By joining forces with BEGIN, Zong 4G continues to lead in redefining entertainment through technology, solidifying its position at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Also Read: Zong 4G Announces Partnership with Busuu for Interactive Language Learning Experience