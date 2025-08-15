Zong 4G Deploys ZTE Antenna Tech to Deliver Faster Speeds

Pakistan’s Zong 4G has rolled out new high-power antenna technology from ZTE, aiming to improve network capacity and coverage while reducing the amount of equipment needed on telecom towers.

The company has become the first operator in the country to commercially deploy ZTE’s 8T8R ultra-broadband radio (UBR) and digital intelligent antenna (DIA) solution. The integrated system is designed to handle both 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz frequency bands in a single unit, replacing multiple pieces of older hardware.

Why this matters for Zong’s network

By consolidating equipment, Zong can reportedly save up to 67% of its remote radio units on each tower. That frees up space on crowded masts, reduces installation complexity, and can cut maintenance costs. In theory, this should allow the operator to upgrade sites faster and deploy new ones in areas where tower space is limited, a common challenge in dense urban locations.

The combined UBR and DIA setup also supports more advanced beamforming techniques, which help direct mobile signals more precisely. ZTE says this has translated into measurable gains, with Zong’s daily network capacity increasing by 34% and peak-hour performance improving by as much as 83%. If sustained, this could mean smoother video streaming, more reliable calls, and better mobile data speeds for users during busy times.

Preparing for future upgrades

Although the technology is optimized for Zong’s current 4G network, it is also capable of supporting 8T8R configurations suited for 5G. This could give the company a head start on future upgrades once Pakistan’s regulatory and spectrum environment is ready for commercial 5G rollouts.

For now, Zong is also experimenting with different configurations to manage costs and energy use. In some new sites, particularly in areas with limited power supply or space, the operator is combining one 4T4R cell with two smaller 2T2R cells to balance coverage and efficiency.

While new equipment alone won’t solve all of Pakistan’s mobile network challenges, such as high taxes, regulatory hurdles, and delayed spectrum availability, it could help Zong improve service quality in the short term and position its infrastructure for the demands of the next generation of mobile broadband.

ALSO READ: Jazz & Zong Lead 4G Speed in Pakistan, but Voice & SMS Quality Varies: PTA QoS Q2 Survey