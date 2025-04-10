Zong 4G Elaqai Ganny Offers: Celebrate Regional Music with Koyal Service

Zong 4G continues to celebrate Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage through its Elaqai Ganny Offers, powered by the Koyal Service — a music streaming platform dedicated to regional and folk content. With this service, Zong 4G is bringing the soul of Pakistan’s music straight to your mobile, allowing users to enjoy authentic, homegrown melodies from across the country.

Unlimited Access to Regional Content

Zong’s Elaqai Ganny offers, through the Koyal Service, gives users access to a vast collection of:

Folk songs

Trending dramas

Short videos

Full-length movies

The platform supports over nine local languages, including Punjabi, Sindhi, Saraiki, Pashto, Balochi, Hindko, and Urdu, making it a true reflection of Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

Affordable Subscription Plans

Zong 4G makes it easy and affordable for everyone to enjoy this cultural experience:

Daily Offer: Rs. 3 + tax

Rs. 3 + tax Weekly Offer: Rs. 15 + tax

Rs. 15 + tax Monthly Offer: Rs. 45 + tax

You can activate the Elaqai Ganny Offers in a few simple ways:

SMS:

Send Sub 1 to 5995 for Daily

to for Daily Send Sub 2 to 5995 for Weekly

to for Weekly Send Sub 3 to 5995 for Monthly

to for Monthly USSD: Dial * 5995#

Dial * My Zong App: Activate from the app

Activate from the app Website: Visit koyal.pk

How to Deactivate the Offer

If you wish to unsubscribe, just:

SMS: Send Unsub to 5995

Send to My Zong App: Deactivate with one tap

Deactivation and activation are processed within 15 minutes, ensuring a seamless experience.

Features That Make Elaqai Ganny Special

Language Preferences: Choose your preferred languages to enjoy content tailored to your taste.

Choose your preferred languages to enjoy content tailored to your taste. Genre & Artist Selection: Customize your experience with favorite genres and artists.

Customize your experience with favorite genres and artists. Change Anytime: Update your music preferences easily through your profile settings.

Update your music preferences easily through your profile settings. Nationwide & Global Access: Stream anytime, anywhere – no region or country restrictions.

Stream anytime, anywhere – no region or country restrictions. Mobile App Access: The service is also available on Android for on-the-go entertainment.

Free Trial Option

Even with a low balance, you can still enjoy Elagai Ganny. Koyal offers a free trial while trying to process backend payments, so the music doesn’t stop.

Our Thoughts:

Through the Elaqai Ganny Offers, Zong 4G not only brings joyful tunes to your ears but also keeps Pakistan’s regional music alive and thriving. Whether you’re a fan of soulful Saraiki tunes or lively Pashto beats, Zong’s Koyal Service ensures there’s something for everyone.

Start your journey with Zong 4G Elaqai Ganny Offers today and stay connected to the roots of your culture — one song at a time.