Zong 4g has Partnered with LESCO to Serve their Business Communication Needs

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, has initiated a strategic partnership with Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to bolster business communication services and address LESCO’s telecommunications needs.

The partnership was officially formalized during a signing ceremony at LESCO HQ, led by Mr. Farhan Zakir, ZONG 4G’s Regional Director of Corporate Sales. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Zong’s corporate clientele. Through this collaboration, Zong 4G aims to provide necessary telecom services to LESCO by leveraging its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive business solutions, including GSM, MBB, inter-office connectivity, and smart meter connectivity. Following LESCO’s tender for telecom requirements, Zong emerged as the successful bidder, securing the contract and solidifying this strategic partnership.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for Zong 4G, underscoring our commitment to enhancing business communication services with innovative technology and reliable support. By joining forces with LESCO, we aim to deliver unparalleled telecom solutions that will drive operational efficiency and contribute to the digital transformation of the energy sector in Pakistan.” Director Govt. & Corporate Sales, Zong 4G quoted while expressing enthusiasm for this partnership.