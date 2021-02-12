Zong 4G Introduces Pak-China Friendship Bundle

Celebrating the friendship that has stood the test of time and grew only stronger through decades, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s top cellular and digital services provider, has introduced the Pak-China Friendship Bundle.

Through the bundle, Zong’s prepaid subscribers will get 525 Minutes for just PKR 250+Tax with a validity of 7 days. To subscribe to the offer, users can write an SMS “SUB CNAW” and send it to 4083. Furthermore, the postpaid and prepaid customers can also avail 2250 Minutes for just PKR 750+ tax with a validity of 30 days, by sending an SMS “SUB CNAM” to 4083.

“Not once has the friendship between China and Pakistan faltered, no matter how challenging the circumstances be,” said Zong’s official spokesperson. “To celebrate that very history and spirit of friendship, Zong has introduced this amazing Pak-China Friendship Bundle. And we couldn’t find a better occasion to celebrate this friendship than the Chinese New Year!”

Zong is Pakistan’s torchbearer of the ICT-led digital transformation. Driven by its passion for customer empowerment and facilitation, Zong 4G is committed to serving the Pakistani people in newer and more innovative ways.

Alongside its incessant network transformation efforts to serve customers with best-in-class services, Zong is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and running the first successful 5G test in the country.