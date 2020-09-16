Pakistan’s leading telecom company, Zong 4G, has introduced new Continental roaming bundles covering 26 countries across three continents: Europe, Asia, and America. The new offers are in continuation to Zong 4G’s ambition of providing seamless connectivity to Pakistanis travelling across the globe, especially during the present Covid-19 crisis. Offering the customers convenience of borderless connection, Zong 4G is offering unmatched and competitive roaming rates to Zong 4G’s customers across 26 popular tourist and business destinations.

The Europe Continental Bundle covers Albania, Czech, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, New Zealand, UK, and Switzerland. The customers can avail 60 Minutes, 60 SMSs, and 2GB Data with 30-day validity for PKR 5,000 + tax.

The Asian Continental Bundle covers Qatar, KSA, Australia, UAE, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, and Thailand. For PKR 5,000 + tax, users get 60 Minutes, 60 SMSs, and 1GB Data for 30 days. Whereas in the American Continental Bundle, users travelling to the US and Canada get 60 Minutes, 60 SMSs, and 1GB Data for 30 days for PKR 5,000 + tax.

All postpaid bundles can be subscribed by visiting Zong Customer Service Centers or by visiting the nearest franchise. Customers can also activate bundles through Zong online store: https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles

“Zong 4G is a market leader in roaming services. As the only network carrier in Pakistan to offer such comprehensive and affordable international roaming options for the convenience of its customers,” said Zong 4G spokesperson.

“The offers show our relentless commitment to customer-centricity where we proactively respond to the ever-evolving needs of our customers with unrivalled services and solutions. The goal, as always, is to deliver a seamless and accessible connectivity experience.”

In addition to these international roaming bundles, Zong 4G has also unveiled offers for Australia, Iran, UAE, and China in the recent past to help Pakistani travelers stay connected with their friends and families amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, Zong 4G became the first Pakistani telecom operator to offer both prepaid and postpaid roaming bundles for China, empowering users with seamless connectivity while on the move.