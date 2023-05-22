Zong 4G Joins Hands with Resource Linked to Empower Pakistan’s Corporate Sector with Digital Connectivity Solutions

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication company, has announced its partnership with Resource Linked, a well-renowned name in Resource Management. Under this agreement, Zong 4G will provide Corporate Voice, Data & customized Enterprise solutions products to Resource Linked, as well as its new startup, Snapp I/O, enabling them to perform daily operations with more digital exposure.

Zong 4G’s business solutions provide sophisticated services to help companies digitalize and upgrade their performance and monitoring. The partnership with Resource Linked is a testament to Zong 4G’s commitment to supporting digitalization and automation in Pakistan’s corporate sector.

Mr. Farooq Raza Khan, Director GCSS, ZONG 4G, said,“We have a vision of ‘Lead The Digital Innovation’ and have always been focused on supporting digitalization and automation. Going digital is crucial in the current industry situation, and Zong 4G is making significant investments to expand its infrastructure to provide a wide range of coverage and give digital exposure to corporate entities in Pakistan.”

Mr. Adeel Rasheed, CEO of Resource Linked, acknowledged the importance of digitalization and shared his plan for future business expansion. He also highlighted the impact that basic technological changes could bring to the process and how Zong 4G’s support would facilitate seamless business continuity for Resource Linked and its partner platform, Snapp I/O Pvt Ltd.

The partnership between Zong 4G and Resource Linked aims to provide seamless communication and connectivity to the corporate sector in Pakistan, promoting digitalization and automation to increase efficiency and productivity.

The Official Spokesperson of Zong 4G said, “We are delighted to partner with Resource Linked and support their communication and connectivity needs. Zong 4G is committed to providing the best-in-class services to its customers, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment. We look forward to working with Resource Linked and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Zong 4G remains committed to being at the forefront of digital innovation in Pakistan. This partnership with Resource Linked is a testament to Zong 4G’s dedication to supporting and enabling digital transformation in the corporate sector. As a leading telecommunications company, Zong 4G aims to provide its customers with the latest and most advanced solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient operations. The partnership with Resource Linked marks another milestone in Zong 4G’s journey to lead the digital innovation revolution in Pakistan.

