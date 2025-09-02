Zong 4G is inviting customers to experience more than just a number. The company describes its SIM as a digital identity. With the tagline “Be the first. Be unique. Be 371,” Zong highlights its focus on individuality and modern connectivity. You can now get the Zong SIM with the 371 serial number. You can also place an order online to get this 371 Series Zong SIM at your doorstep.

The ordering of the SIM is quite easy. You can place an order through the website or My Zong App. All you have to do is place an order by filling out an online form. Zong will deliver the SIM to your doorstep. The form looks like this. You need to add the following data

Zong 4G Launches 371 Series SIM Starting from PKR 300: Here’s How to Get It Online

Price of New SIM:

The prices of Prepaid and Postpaid SIMs are given below.

Prepaid New SIM

Customers can purchase a new prepaid SIM starting from PKR 500. Golden numbers are also available, but charges may vary depending on availability.

Data SIM

For those who rely mainly on internet services, Zong provides a Data SIM at PKR 500. Package charges will apply separately depending on the customer’s chosen data plan.

Convert to Zong (MNP)

If you are using another network and wish to switch, Zong makes it easy. Customers can convert to Zong 4G for just PKR 300 under the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service.

Change of SIM (Replacement)

In case of damage or loss, Zong offers SIM replacement at PKR 500. However, for golden numbers, customers are required to visit the nearest Zong Customer Service Center (CSC) or franchise for assistance.

Zong 4G continues to position itself as a forward-looking telecom operator, offering reliable services and innovative solutions. With its emphasis on “digital identity,” the company encourages users to connect in smarter, faster, and more personal ways.

By providing flexible options for prepaid users, data enthusiasts, and those switching networks, Zong is ensuring that customers can choose what best suits their needs.

For anyone looking to step into the future of connectivity, Zong’s new SIM offers provide a simple yet powerful start.

