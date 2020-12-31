Zong 4G launches an unmatched Super Star Offer

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s top cellular and digital services company, has launched an unrivalled offer for customers in central region – Super Star Offer. The offer knocks down the industry competition by offering the best-in-class bundle to meet the growing digital connectivity needs of customers.

The Zong Super Star Offer brings 3000 Zong minutes and SMSs, 400 All Net Minutes, and 8GB of the Internet at an unbeatable cost of PKR 500 only. To activate the offer, users can simply dial *7070# and start enjoying Zong’s best-in-class services.

The offer is available in Rahimyar khan, Sadiqabad, Burewala, Dunyapur, Hasilpur, Melsi, Vehari, Jahania, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and surroundings.

“The Super Star Offer is like no other offer currently available in the market and facilitates the customers with an unmatched connectivity experience,” Zong’s official spokesperson said. “The offer reflects our customer-centric approach and the way we proactively cater to the evolving communication needs of the Pakistani people.”

Zong’s network superiority was also recently recognized by Opensignal – an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience. Zong has also been at the forefront of digital transformation in the country. The company made accelerated progress towards 5G testing in Pakistan becoming the first company to successfully test 5G services in Pakistan last year.