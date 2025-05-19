Zong 4G Launches New In-App Game to Win Up to 20,500MB Daily

In an exciting move to gamify mobile data rewards, Zong 4G has launched what it’s calling Pakistan’s Most Rewarding Game, now live on the My Zong App. With a single tap, users can turn their daily routine into a chance to win up to 20,500MB of free data every day.

Under this new feature, Zong users get one free game daily, with the option to play up to four additional paid games. Each round offers the chance to win up to 5,000MBs, a potential data jackpot.

Zong In App Game: What does it offer?

1 free game every day, just for logging into the app

Play up to 4 paid games to increase your chances of winning

Win up to 5,000 MBs per game with a possiblity to win 20,500MB daily

Update your app now or start playing

This gamified feature is Zong’s latest in a series of digital-first experiences designed to deepen customer engagement and boost app usage. The company has been continually introducing in-app services, including instant top-ups, bill payments, and exclusive bundles, but this data-rewarding game is definitely the most interactive yet.

If you’re a Zong 4G user, this is your chance to turn taps into MBs. With daily chances to win and a free first game, the My Zong App has just added a whole new level of digital fun and rewards.

Terms and conditions apply. Offer available for Android users via the latest My Zong App update.

