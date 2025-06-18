Zong 4G has taken a major leap into the future of digital sports entertainment. The company has introduced the country’s first-ever AI-powered multi-sport platform, now available on the My Zong App. The platform will provide you with daily sports updates and much more.

Zong 4G Launches Pakistan’s First AI-Powered Multi-Sport Platform on My Zong App

The new AI-powered platform brings a next-generation sports experience right to your smartphone. Whether you’re a fan of cricket, football, tennis, or other popular sports, the multi-sport platform has something for everyone. Through this smart sports hub, users can:

Get live match updates in real-time.

Play interactive games based on ongoing matches.

Enjoy AI-driven insights and match predictions.

Explore next-gen features that bring fans closer to the action.

All of this is just a tap away, directly within the My Zong App.

Zong understands that sports lovers want more than just scores—they want an all-in-one experience. This new platform is user-friendly, fast, and engaging. Whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay connected to your favourite sports and enjoy a smarter way to engage with the games you love.

Package Plan:

Zong also offers affordable subscription plans for its users:

Daily Offer: Rs 03 only

Weekly Offer: Rs 15

Monthly Offer: Rs 50

How to Get Started

Getting started is easy:

Download or open the My Zong App on your smartphone.

Go to the sports section.

Subscribe to the package that suits you.

Start enjoying live updates, AI insights, and exciting games instantly!

A Step Into the Future

The AI-powered multi-sport platform is a glimpse into the future of sports engagement in Pakistan. So, if you’re a sports fan looking for more than just scores, experience the future with Zong 4G. Download the My Zong App and get in the game today!