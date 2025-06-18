Zong 4G Launches Pakistan’s First AI-Powered Multi-Sport Platform on My Zong App
Zong 4G has taken a major leap into the future of digital sports entertainment. The company has introduced the country’s first-ever AI-powered multi-sport platform, now available on the My Zong App. The platform will provide you with daily sports updates and much more.
The new AI-powered platform brings a next-generation sports experience right to your smartphone. Whether you’re a fan of cricket, football, tennis, or other popular sports, the multi-sport platform has something for everyone. Through this smart sports hub, users can:
- Get live match updates in real-time.
- Play interactive games based on ongoing matches.
- Enjoy AI-driven insights and match predictions.
- Explore next-gen features that bring fans closer to the action.
All of this is just a tap away, directly within the My Zong App.
Zong understands that sports lovers want more than just scores—they want an all-in-one experience. This new platform is user-friendly, fast, and engaging. Whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay connected to your favourite sports and enjoy a smarter way to engage with the games you love.
Package Plan:
Zong also offers affordable subscription plans for its users:
- Daily Offer: Rs 03 only
- Weekly Offer: Rs 15
- Monthly Offer: Rs 50
How to Get Started
Getting started is easy:
- Download or open the My Zong App on your smartphone.
- Go to the sports section.
- Subscribe to the package that suits you.
- Start enjoying live updates, AI insights, and exciting games instantly!
A Step Into the Future
The AI-powered multi-sport platform is a glimpse into the future of sports engagement in Pakistan. So, if you’re a sports fan looking for more than just scores, experience the future with Zong 4G. Download the My Zong App and get in the game today!