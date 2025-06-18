Zong 4G Launches Pakistan’s First AI-Powered Multi-Sport Platform on My Zong App

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jun 18, 2025
My Zong App Multi-Sport Platform

Zong 4G has taken a major leap into the future of digital sports entertainment. The company has introduced the country’s first-ever AI-powered multi-sport platform, now available on the My Zong App. The platform will provide you with daily sports updates and much more.

Zong 4G Launches Pakistan’s First AI-Powered Multi-Sport Platform on My Zong App

The new AI-powered platform brings a next-generation sports experience right to your smartphone. Whether you’re a fan of cricket, football, tennis, or other popular sports, the multi-sport platform has something for everyone. Through this smart sports hub, users can:

  • Get live match updates in real-time.
  • Play interactive games based on ongoing matches.
  • Enjoy AI-driven insights and match predictions.
  • Explore next-gen features that bring fans closer to the action.

All of this is just a tap away, directly within the My Zong App.

Zong understands that sports lovers want more than just scores—they want an all-in-one experience. This new platform is user-friendly, fast, and engaging. Whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay connected to your favourite sports and enjoy a smarter way to engage with the games you love.

Package Plan:

Zong also offers affordable subscription plans for its users:

  • Daily Offer: Rs 03 only
  • Weekly Offer: Rs 15
  • Monthly Offer: Rs 50

How to Get Started

Getting started is easy:

  • Download or open the My Zong App on your smartphone.
  • Go to the sports section.
  • Subscribe to the package that suits you.
  • Start enjoying live updates, AI insights, and exciting games instantly!

See Also: Zong Supreme Hattrick Bundle: 3 Months of Connectivity for Just Rs 3,000

A Step Into the Future

The AI-powered multi-sport platform is a glimpse into the future of sports engagement in Pakistan. So, if you’re a sports fan looking for more than just scores, experience the future with Zong 4G. Download the My Zong App and get in the game today!

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jun 18, 2025
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>