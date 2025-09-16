Zong 4G Offers 12GB Free Data On Purchase of Realme Note 70 in Pakistan

Zong 4G has once again stepped up to keep its users connected. In an exciting new offer, Zong is giving 12GB of free data with the purchase of the all-new Realme Note 70 smartphone.

The Realme Note 70 officially launched in Pakistan on September 13, 2025. With this phone, customers not only get a long-lasting battery and certified durability but also enjoy Zong’s high-speed 4G internet at no extra cost. This means new buyers can instantly start browsing, streaming, and connecting without worrying about mobile data expenses.

The Note 70 comes with a massive 6,300mAh battery, designed to last up to two days on a single charge. According to the company, it also supports 20 hours of nonstop YouTube playback, which will pair perfectly with Zong’s 12GB data offer. The slim 7.94mm body makes it easy to carry, while its ArmorShell design and IP54 rating provide protection against dust and splashes.

Durability is a key selling point here. The phone has passed TUV and SGS certifications and earned a 3-star MIL-STD-810H rating, proving its ability to handle tough daily use.

For visuals, the Note 70 features a 6.74-inch IPS display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, suitable for casual photography and video calls. A unique addition is the Dynamic Breathing Light, an LED ring on the back that glows with customizable colours.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, available in two models. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 and also supports AI-powered features through Realme’s Next AI suite.

Pricing and Availability

The Note 70 is available in Beach Gold and Obsidian Black colours. The 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 30,999, while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs. 32,999. Both versions are available nationwide.

The Realme Note 70 may not be a powerhouse for gamers or heavy users, but it strikes a balance between battery life, durability, and pricing. Combined with Zong’s 12GB free data offer, it becomes an even more attractive choice for students, first-time smartphone users, and anyone looking for value in the entry-level segment.

