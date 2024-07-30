Zong 4G Offers Affordable International Roaming Bundle for Canadian Travelers

Zong 4G is making it easier for Canadian travelers to stay connected while abroad by offering affordable international roaming bundles. The Zong International Roaming Postpaid offer for Canada includes 1GB of data, 60 SMS, and minutes for around Rs. 5,000+tax per month. The package enables travelers to fully enjoy their Canadian adventure without the worry of losing contact with their loved ones at home.

Zong customers can activate the International Roaming Bundle through the MY ZONG APP or by dialing *4255#. This customer-centric approach ensures that regardless of the location, Zong 4G users will have easy access to the services they need.

Zong 4G has facilitated seamless and uninterrupted connectivity for travelers heading to Canada. However, the International Roaming Postpaid offer isn’t limited to Canada and is available for other countries with the same resources. These include Albania, Czech, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, New Zealand, Switzerland, Qatar, KSA, Australia, UAE, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China & Thailand.

Zong positions itself as the only telecommunications provider in Pakistan with thoughtfully designed international roaming packages and ensures that its customers enjoy seamless connectivity during their international trips.

