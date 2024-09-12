Zong 4G Partners with MedIQ: Get Affordable Health and Life Insurance Today

In a bid to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare solutions, Zong 4G partnered with MedIQ to launch two exciting health coverage plans: MedIQ Sehat and MedIQ Tahafuz. These healthcare plans offer access to basic medical services, ensuring you and your loved ones can stay protected. With prices as low as Rs 5+Tax/day, Zong MedIQ is making healthcare more accessible than ever. Let’s dig into the details.

Zong MedIQ Sehat: Affordable Health Coverage for Only Rs 5+Tax/Day

The MedIQ Sehat plan is available for Rs 5+Tax/day. It provides a variety of essential medical services, including:

Online consultations

Online Pharmacy

Medicine delivery

Discount on lab tests

Free sample collection

Discount on nursing care

Discount on ambulance services

With MedIQ Sehat, you can take control of your health with the comfort of digital healthcare services at an affordable daily rate.

Zong MedIQ Tahafuz: Complete Health & Insurance Protection for Rs 8+Tax/Day

MedIQ Tahafuz is available for Rs 8+Tax/day for people seeking more comprehensive coverage. It offers everything included in the Sehat plan, along with additional advantages such as:

Accidental and life insurance of Rs 1 Lakh

Hospitalization coverage up to Rs 3000 per day (20 days per annum)

The MedIQ Tahafuz plan offers both health services and financial protection. It is an excellent option for families and individuals looking for all-around security.

Securing your future with Zong 4G x MedIQ is quite easy. Simply dial 7040 to activate your desired health coverage plan. With affordable rates and complete medical services, these plans are designed to offer health protection for you and your loved ones. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out! For further queries, you can contact the Zong helpline 310 from your Zong number 24/7.

