Zong 4G partners with Pakistan’s first intranet-based app, GreenApp, to offer exclusive services to customers

Zong 4G has partnered with GreenApp to integrate services for customers such as mobile top-ups, post-paid, and other bundles, through their retailer network and their app. The partnership was signed in an exclusive signing ceremony in Islamabad on the 27th of December.

The contract was finalized through signing ceremony held on 27th December at Zong HQ. The event was graced by the representatives from Zong 4G, the CEO of GreenApp, Wasif Ayub.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Wasif Ayub CEO of GreenApp said,

“This partnership is an essential step in providing innovative solutions to both Zong 4G and GreenApp users. We hope to see this relationship grow in the future.”

Zong 4G’s official spokesperson added, “Zong 4G continues to add value to its user experience and proves once again that it is a customer-centric company by partnering with GreenApp to promote access and reachability for Zong’s subscribers.”

Zong 4G Along with E-top-up, the Green App helps its users with P2P communication, energy bills, and school fee payments, as well as much more, all in one location. It is a global supplier of voice and data mobile communication services in nine different nations.

GreenApp is Pakistan’s first intranet-based mobile application containing facilities for a local audience. GreenApp is an ambitious business that is committed to offering cutting-edge solutions. It has all the resources required to offer its clients the greatest digital services available on the intranet. By partnering with GreenApp, Zong 4G customers get access to over 10,000 retailers currently committed to GreenApp.

Zong 4G prides itself on partnerships such as these, where companies work together to bring people innovative solutions that make everyday life easier and more efficient. Zong 4G understands the importance of having innovative solutions and products in the market, which is why it chose to partner with GreenApp.

