Zong 4G partners with Sehat Kahani to provide Free e-consultation sessions during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, has joined forces with one of the most affluent telemedicine enterprises; Sehat Kahani, to offer thousands of free remote and online consultations for the marginalized strata of the society.

Making healthcare services more accessible and inclusive for all. Zong will be offering more than 12,000 e-health consultations to the underprivileged members of the community via the Sehat Kahani Retail app. 7,000 of these consultations will facilitate Covid-19 relief patients whereas 5,000 consultations will be applicable to non-Covid cases.

With healthcare and wellbeing of Pakistani citizens being the top priority at Zong, the venture further aims to create awareness about COVID-19. To ensure that millions of Pakistanis have ample knowledge about the new variants, prevention measures, pre-vaccine concerns, and post-vaccine cautions. The initiative will lead to the creation of awareness videos and live sessions, which will be produced and shared across the official communications channels of Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani’s social platforms.

Live Interactive Sessions will also be organized by team Sehat Kahani which would be cross-posted/shared on Zong’s digital platforms, where individuals will be able to ask questions regarding Covid-19. A 24/7 helpline will facilitate and follow-up with Covid suspects/patients through voice calls.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong4G said “Zong 4G firmly believes advances in technology and our connectivity will enable healthcare services to be more accessible and inclusive than ever. We are aware of the divide in the access to health care services thus, we are striving to play our role in increasing the access for the underprivileged.”

He further added, ”Our partnership with Sehat Kahani is testament to our commitment to uplift Pakistan through digital services. As Pakistan battles the fourth Covid wave, health has become one of the key focus areas for the entire country. With frequent lockdowns and low access to primary health facilities, digital health is the best solution to the ongoing health crisis.”

“We welcome Zong’s move to use our platform for a greater good and extend the benefits of tele-medicine to the masses, especially the underprivileged,” shared Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-Founder and CEO of Sehat Kahani. “We are very pleased by this partnership as it takes forward our mutual mission of democratizing healthcare in Pakistan using tele-medicine solutions.”

Through its 35 e-health clinics and a Mobile App, Sehat Kahani has provided over 3.5 million consultations and has effectively facilitated over more than 7,000,000+ individuals.

With a focus on e-health during the pandemic, the partnership with Sehat Kahani is in-line with Zong’s strategy and vision. Zong will continue to collaborate with private and public sector organizations and work towards health equity.