Zong 4G Launches PUBGM Manhunt Series II with Rs. 800,000 Prize Pool and Golootlo Support

The gaming arena is heating up once again. Zong 4G has kicked off the PUBGM Manhunt Series II, bringing Pakistan’s most skilled squads into an all-out digital brawl for glory. The tournament offers a massive Rs. 800,000 prize pool, sponsored by Golootlo.

The stage is powered by Zong Engage, the company’s dedicated gaming platform that continues to push Pakistan’s eSports scene forward.

A Showdown for the Brave

The PUBGM Manhunt Series II is where Pakistan’s best players step into the virtual battlefield, chasing fame and fortune in a game that has become a global phenomenon. Unlike traditional tournaments that fade quietly into the background, this one comes alive through Zong 4G’s live broadcast, giving fans across the country a front-row seat to every firefight and final circle. It’s fast-paced, chaotic, and beautifully unpredictable, just the way gamers love it.

Powering the Game

Zong 4G’s involvement goes beyond sponsorship. The telecom giant has become a driving force behind Pakistan’s growing gaming culture. Through Zong Engage, it has created a digital space for gamers to connect, compete, and celebrate their passion. By enabling low-latency connections and stable gameplay, Zong ensures that participants can perform at their peak without worrying about lag.

Golootlo Joins the Battle

Backing the tournament is Golootlo, a name familiar to every Pakistani smartphone user. Known for its discount and reward services, Golootlo’s partnership signals a growing corporate interest in digital competitions. The Rs. 800,000 prize pool is a major incentive, reflecting how seriously the business world is now taking eSports.

For players, that kind of reward isn’t just about the money. It’s about recognition, proof that their skills matter in an industry that’s evolving faster than most people realize.

The Rise of Pakistani eSports

Pakistan’s eSports scene has been gaining momentum over the last few years. From local gaming cafés to national tournaments streamed online, the landscape has transformed dramatically. Events like the PUBGM Manhunt Series show how accessible and mainstream competitive gaming has become.

PUBG Mobile, in particular, has played a huge role. What began as a simple mobile battle royale has grown into a cultural phenomenon, creating stars, streamers, and fanbases that rival traditional sports teams.

Now, with Zong 4G stepping in as a major enabler, Pakistani gamers are not just participating; they’re competing at a higher level, equipped with the technology and support to match international standards.

Zong 4G PUBGM Manhunt Series II: Event Highlights

Tournament: PUBGM Manhunt Series II

rganizer: Zong 4G (Powered by Zong Engage)

Prize Pool: Rs. 800,000 (Sponsored by Golootlo)

Watch Live: Zong Engage & official PUBG Mobile channels

Game: PUBG Mobile (Manhunt Format)