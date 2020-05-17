Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication company, on this Telecommunication and Information Society Day reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan as it continues leading Pakistan’s digital revolution. Having invested over USD 3 Billion over the past 12 years and creating over 300,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, Zong 4G is leading Pakistan’s Telecommunication Industry from the front.

In 2014, Zong 4G became the first and only operator to launch 4G services in Pakistan. Zong 4G also added another feather to its cap when it became the first operator to test 5G and the first operator to successfully test 5G video call in South Asia. It has a widest 4G network of the country that equips Pakistan’s largest 4G customer base every day with the fastest internet of the country.

Zong 4G reaffirms its commitment to Pakistan this World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

As an operator which has always stood with Pakistan and with the outbreak of COVID19 Zong 4G and its ever-dedicated employee force stepped forward to ensure the provision of seamless services for both individual and business customers. In response to coronavirus outbreak, Zong 4G announced a comprehensive plan to maintain network services, assist government authorities, facilitate customers and ensure that the economy continues functioning digitally. With teams working across the country and around the clock, from the safety of their homes to being frontline workers, Zong 4G’s employee force set new standards of dedication and commitment.

With a focus on health and education, Zong 4G is working closely and proactively with the Federal and Provincial Governments. Zong 4G has offered free GSM and data services with recharge to NDMA along with managed Wi-Fi for internet. It is also offering VPBX Services to NIH which provides multiple connectivity points for swift response. Zong 4G has also partnered with the provincial Governments and district management authorities to create awareness around COVID19. As part of these partnerships Zong 4G is conducting awareness drives in collaboration with district management authorities across Pakistan Zong 4G is also working with PRCS, NDMA, NIH, UNICEF and Indus Hospital among other major partners to support the fellow countrymen.

“The purpose of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is to help create awareness about how the use of the Internet and ICT is and will be an important catalyst in bringing about change in societies and economies. Zong 4G is determined in bridging the digital divide and effectively helping the Government of Pakistan realize its vision of a digital Pakistan. With coverage in over 300+ cities, Zong 4G is aggressively augmenting its network to reach every nook and corner of the country”

Commenting on the World Telecom Day, CEO Zong 4G Mr. Wang Hua said,

“In light of the COVID19 outbreak, our CSR strategy for COVID19 has been developed with an eye on long-term and far reaching impacts. We are fully determined in this fight against coronavirus through multi-stakeholder partnerships that support access to critical needs during these challenging times. At China Mobile, we fully understand our role as a responsible and honest corporate entity in the communities we operate in and we will continue investing in Pakistan and in providing the best-in-class services and products to our Zong family”, he continued.

As part of the World’s largest Telecom, China Mobile (CMCC), and Zong 4G is in a unique position to implement the latest technologies and best-practices in Pakistan. Zong 4G will continue investing in the country to realize the vision of a digital Pakistan. To mark the day and to create awareness about the use of internet and ICT Zong 4G is running a special campaign on its social media channels today. Visit Zong 4G’s official’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Zongers/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/Zongers and learn how #Zong4GEmpowersYou on this #WorldTelecomDay.