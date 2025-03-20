Zong 4G Strengthens Digital Safety with SecureTeen, A Dedicated Parental Control Service

Zong 4G, leading tech innovation company has partnered with SecureTeen, a digital parental control service, to promote safe internet usage among children and teenagers. As digital adoption accelerates, the risks associated with unrestricted online access have also increased. Through this collaboration, Zong 4G aims to empower parents with effective tools to ensure a safer and more controlled digital experience for their children, contributing to the betterment of society.

SecureTeen is equipped with multiple features that enable parents to effectively oversee their children’s digital interactions:

Web Filtering: Blocks inappropriate websites and content.

Blocks inappropriate websites and content. App Monitoring: Tracks app usage and restricts access to specific applications.

Tracks app usage and restricts access to specific applications. Location Tracking: Provides real-time updates on the child’s whereabouts.

Provides real-time updates on the child’s whereabouts. Call & SMS Monitoring: Helps parents monitor communications.

Helps parents monitor communications. Screen Time Management: Allows parents to set daily usage limits.

Allows parents to set daily usage limits. Activity Reports: Generates insights into the child’s online behavior.

Generates insights into the child’s online behavior. Remote Management: Enables parents to control all settings from their own devices.

Zong 4G customers can subscribe to SecureTeen through the official web portal at zong.secureteen.com.pk. The service is exclusively available for Zong users with flexible subscription plans to cater to different needs. Users can opt for a daily plan at Rs. 5, a weekly plan at Rs. 25, or a monthly plan at Rs. 96, inclusive of taxes. Additionally, customers can subscribe via USSD by dialing *5996#.

Sajid Munir, Director Marketing, stated, “Ensuring a safe and responsible digital experience for children is a crucial part of our vision for a connected Pakistan. Through our partnership with SecureTeen, we are providing parents with the necessary tools to safeguard their children’s internet usage, reinforcing Zong 4G’s commitment to promoting digital well-being and online safety.”

Zong 4G continues to lead the way in providing advanced digital solutions that enhance the lives of its customers. SecureTeen is yet another step in Zong 4G’s mission to ensure safe and seamless digital experiences for families across Pakistan.

