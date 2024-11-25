Zong 4G unveils Pakistan's first AI Language Model, transforming telecom customer experience.

Zong 4G, has developed Pakistan’s first locally created Large Language Model (LLM), a breakthrough in the nation’s telecom sector. As the only telecom operator in Pakistan to have developed an advanced AI-driven model in-house, Zong is set to transform digital interactions and elevate customer service standards, cementing its position as the technological leader in the industry.

Zong’s proprietary LLM is meticulously designed for the unique linguistic, cultural, and contextual nuances of Pakistani users, offering an AI-driven solution tailored specifically for the local market. This landmark initiative is part of Zong’s ongoing commitment to usher in world-class digital experiences, responding to the growing demand for AI-powered solutions and empowering Pakistani customers with technology-driven interactions that are faster, more intuitive, and highly personalized. “Zong is leading the technology innovation by localizing and implementing latest technologies like AI to serve its 50 million subscribers and setting benchmarks for the industry,” said Ali Waqas, Executive Director, Digital Technologies at Zong 4G.

The LLM’s capabilities span a range of telecom-specific use cases. For example, it can streamline customer support by providing instant, accurate responses to complex queries related to mobile plans, data usage, and account issues, reducing wait times and enhancing satisfaction. A Zong user could, for instance, ask the LLM about the best data plan for international roaming. With its deep understanding of telecom products, the LLM would provide tailored recommendations, helping the customer choose the most suitable option based on their travel needs and usage patterns.

As Zong prepares for the commercial launch of its LLM, the company remains focused on data security, ethical AI use, and model refinement. The LLM is set to integrate across Zong’s platforms, from customer service channels to digital app interfaces, creating a unified experience that is not only responsive but also culturally relevant to Pakistani customers.

Through this pioneering development, Zong reaffirms its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and setting benchmarks for telecom innovation. This homegrown LLM not only advances Zong’s capabilities but also signifies Pakistan’s rising presence in the global AI landscape, opening doors to future advancements in the local tech ecosystem.

Also Read: A Private School in Karachi Launches Pakistan’s First Female AI Teacher, “Ainee”