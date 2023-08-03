Zong 4G VAS ensures connectivity for prepaid customers during emergencies despite low or zero balance

In a remarkable leap towards empowering its customers, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications company, has taken a giant stride with the launch of a new value-added service (VAS) Zero Balance. Despite having low or zero balance in their prepaid accounts, Zong customers can make calls, use mobile data, give missed calls, and send text messages SMS. Recognizing the importance of seamless communication and asserting connectivity as an essential service at the time of emergency, Zong 4G aims to provide its prepaid customers with uninterrupted communication capabilities.

Through the ZONG 4G Emergency Pack, prepaid customers will get a comprehensive set of features at PKR 7+tax (weekly), allowing them to make 2 phone calls (one on-net, one off-net) of 60 seconds each along with 10 missed calls, 20MB internet, 20 SMS, to stay connected or seek assistance when it matters the most. To avail this service, customers can to dial *2445# activation code

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G highlighted the company’s commitment to providing exceptional services for their customers. “Zong 4G has always sought to make its customers’ lives easier and digitally enabled. We are committed to delivering exceptional services and ensuring that customers can stay connected in the time of need and distress. The launch of ZONG 4G Emergency Pack demonstrates our dedication to providing seamless connectivity solutions for individuals.”

Customers can visit the official Zong 4G website https://www.zong.com.pk/vas for detailed information about more VAS services.

