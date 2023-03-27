Zong 4G’s Presence at ITCN Asia 2023: Connecting Businesses with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Advertisement

The 22nd edition of Asia’s largest tech and telecom conference, ITCN ASIA 2023, was held in collaboration with Zong 4G as a title partner. The event provided an opportunity for companies to experience Zong 4G’s business solutions and products through interactive demonstrations and briefing sessions with product experts. The purpose was to lend the right technological awareness to a wide set of stakeholders and players within the technological ecosystem of Pakistan.

Advertisement

A strong emphasis was placed on employing live demonstrations and product walk-throughs to bring forth prospective collaborations with interested businesses. The event witnessed more than 200 companies visiting and showing interest in having corporate solutions by Zong 4G.

Zong 4G’s ESS team has truly raised the bar by showcasing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge solutions to cater to modern-day business needs. From IoT connectivity to Fixed Line Data and Voice, from IAAS to Cloud Connectivity, from Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions to an array of Digital & Conventional communication products, Zong has it all. The team’s expertise and experience-based approach to product learning for visitors have undoubtedly helped customers understand the immense value propositions that Zong’s portfolio offers.

Advertisement

Zong’s IoT and cloud services portfolio has completely transformed the way businesses operate by revolutionizing the collection, analysis, and use of data. This has enabled businesses to unlock valuable insights, improve efficiencies, and drive growth. Additionally, Zong’s ICT services portfolio ensures that Business customers’ day-to-day requirements are met with service excellence, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. The Fixed Data and Voice connectivity, based on advanced transmission technology, hybrid wired and wireless support, and redundant backup ISP sources with auto-failover capability on public and private networks, ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

Zong’s business solutions provide businesses with the tools and technologies to innovate and create new products and services, thereby driving growth and competitiveness. The event also witnessed the presence of the Honourable CEO of Zong 4G, Mr. Wang Hua, alongside the Minister of IT and Telecom, Mr. Amin Ul Haque. They visited the Zong 4G display center and were given an in-depth walkthrough of all the products and services that were displayed there.

Apart from the exhibition of products and solutions, Zong 4G also engaged students and other attendees through various activities. The event saw the placement of a Student Ideation Box for the Summer Internship 2023, where students could submit their innovative ideas and get a chance to win internship opportunities. More than 500 students participated in the questionnaire-based activity and submitted their well-thought responses.

Advertisement

The event also hosted a 360-degree Selfie Booth and a VR Gaming Booth that engaged visitors and made the event even more exciting.

Zong 4G’s presence at ITCN Asia 2023 provided a platform for businesses and enterprises to experience Zong 4G’s innovative and advanced technological solutions. The event witnessed a high level of interest and engagement, with several major companies visiting and showing interest in having corporate solutions by Zong. The event was an excellent opportunity for Zong 4G to showcase its commitment to providing the latest technological solutions and building a sustainable technological ecosystem in Pakistan.

Check out? PSDF & Zong 4G successfully train 10,000 youth in professional freelancing skills