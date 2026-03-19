Zong 5G is Live as Pakistan Enters a New Digital Era with Commercial Launch

At a defining moment in Pakistan’s digital evolution, Zong, has officially attained its 5G license and commercially launched its 5G services in more than 16 cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. Ushering in a new era of digital connectivity, innovation, and economic acceleration, Zong has a strategic commitment to deploy and upgrade 1,000+ 5G sites nationwide in 2026, driving scale, speed, and impact across Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

This launch reflects a clear strategic commitment: to lead Pakistan’s transition into a fully digital, intelligent, and connected future. It marks the culmination of Zong’s journey from pioneering Pakistan’s first 5G trial in 2019 to deploying a robust, multi-city 5G infrastructure today. Backed by globally benchmarked infrastructure, Zong has already demonstrated speeds exceeding 1.4Gbps in trials, reinforcing its position at the forefront of technological excellence and network innovation.

At the core of Zong’s 5G strategy are three transformative pillars. Ultimate Customer Experience remains the top priority delivering low latency, high reliability, consistency and seamless performance to power next-generation use cases such as immersive gaming with customized bundles, ultra-HD video streaming, and advanced digital lifestyles. Moreover, Zong ensure to deliver faster issue resolution and a smooth, consistent experience across app, touchpoints, and social channels. Diversified Products & Services Portfolio will extend 5G beyond connectivity, enabling integrated solutions including cloud platforms, enterprise digitization tools, smart homes & IoT ecosystems, CCTV solutions and tailored offerings for startups, SMEs and large industries. Complementing this, is a strong focus on AI Enablement, personalized products and bundles recommendations, embedding intelligent automation across the network to enable predictive network optimization and proactive problem detection.

As a subsidiary of China Mobile Limited, the world’s largest telecommunications enterprise, Zong brings global expertise and innovation leadership to build a world-class digital ecosystem in Pakistan, aligned with national growth priorities. In line with the Government’s Digital Pakistan vision and Pakistan Vision 2030, its 5G rollout positions the country as a rising global technology hub while strengthening the CPEC agenda, enabling high-speed, low-latency connectivity to power smart industries, transform healthcare, and drive precision agriculture, accelerating sustainable growth and nationwide digital innovation

Zong is not just launching a network; it is enabling a future where every individual, business, and industry can thrive in a truly Digital Pakistan.

Also Read: PTA Issues 5G Licences to All Telecom Operators, Nationwide Launch Nears