Zong Aamdani Ka Tahaffuz: Affordable Income Protection for Everyone

Life is unpredictable. No one knows when illness or an accident might occur. In such times, being unable to work can mean a loss of income. But now, Zong 4G brings a simple and affordable solution: Aamdani Ka Tahaffuz through Webdoc Income Protection.

This service will give you cash benefits during hospitalisation. It ensures that your income does not stop when you’re unable to work. The best part? It starts from just Rs. 3 + tax per day.

Zong’s income protection plan helps you stay financially stable in tough times. You can choose from different daily plans. For example:

Rs. 3/day gives you Rs. 500/day during hospitalisation.

gives you Rs. 500/day during hospitalisation. Rs. 7/day gives you Rs. 1,000/day.

gives you Rs. 1,000/day. Rs. 13/day offers Rs. 2,000/day.

This means if you’re in the hospital for 5 days, you could receive up to Rs. 10,000, depending on your plan. This amount can be used for your family’s needs, bills, or daily expenses.

The activation process is simple. You just need to dial 9362 from your Zong number. Or, you can open the My Zong App and activate the service within seconds.

This plan is a great choice for workers, freelancers, drivers, shopkeepers, and anyone who earns daily. If your income stops due to illness, this protection gives you peace of mind. It covers your basic needs when you need it most.

The partnership between Zong 4G and Webdoc brings this useful service to millions of Pakistanis. It’s not just about the internet or mobile services anymore. It’s about offering real-life solutions that matter to people.

The poster also highlights this smart service with the slogan “Aamdani Ka Tahaffuz.” It shows a happy man using his phone and smiling, confident that his income is protected. A phone screen in the background displays the different income protection plans, giving users a clear idea of the options available.

This service reflects Zong 4G’s mission to make life easier for its users. Whether you’re in a big city or a remote area, you can activate the service easily. It’s budget-friendly, accessible, and effective.

Health emergencies are stressful. But with income protection, at least one worry is taken care of. You can focus on getting better, knowing that your family won’t face financial trouble.

In today’s world, income protection is not a luxury. It’s a need. And with Zong’s Aamdani Ka Tahaffuz, everyone can afford it.