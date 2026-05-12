Zong Accelerates Next-Generation Connectivity with Official 5G Enablement on iPhones in Pakistan

Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology service enterprise, has announced the official enablement of 5G services on iPhones in Pakistan through the latest iOS 26.5 update, allowing users to seamlessly access 5G connectivity on Zong’s network.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in Pakistan’s digital landscape, accelerating the adoption of high-speed, low-latency connectivity to meet the rapidly growing needs of consumers, enterprises and emerging technologies.

This development reflects the broader national momentum toward advanced digital connectivity and infrastructure modernization. The continued support and strategic facilitation of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication have played a vital role in enabling industry-wide collaboration and technological advancement. Zong acknowledges the leadership and strategic direction of Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, in advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda and fostering an enabling environment for future-ready technologies.

Sajid Munir, Head of Marketing at Zong, stated:

“The official enablement of 5G on iPhones in Pakistan represents a key milestone in the country’s digital journey. As Pakistan’s leading technology service enterprise, Zong remains committed to continuous investment in AI driven network capabilities, diversified digital products & services and innovative technologies that enhance customer experience and support the nation’s evolving digital ecosystem”

The development further reinforces Zong’s commitment to delivering advanced digital experiences through continuous network innovation, intelligent systems, and customer-centric service evolution, enabling greater connectivity and supporting Pakistan’s accelerating digital future.

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