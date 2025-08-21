Zong and Energy & Automation Pvt. Ltd. Partner to Launch Smart Energy Management Solutions

Zong, has entered a strategic partnership with Energy & Automation Pvt. Ltd. (ENA) to launch an advanced suite of IoT-powered Smart Energy Management Solutions, marking a significant step in Zong’s evolution beyond traditional telecom services toward a broader role as a technology-driven service provider. The initiative directly supports Pakistan’s Digital transformation while advancing Zong’s sustainability pillar of Green & Low Carbon Operations.

Zong’s IoT-powered Smart Energy Management Solution is designed to help corporates achieve cost savings, enhance operational efficiency, and meet sustainability goals. For the banking industry in particular, the solution enables real-time monitoring and intelligent control of air conditioning systems in branches and ATM enclosures, ensuring optimal performance, energy efficiency, and uninterrupted customer service.

The intelligent system offers early fault detection to prevent downtime and reduce power consumption. For manufacturing, hospitality, and public sector clients, it provides real-time energy analytics, remote surveillance, uptime tracking, and automated temperature regulation, improving comfort while minimizing energy wastage. By integrating energy monitoring with intelligent automation, the solution optimizes performance, reduces costs, and supports sustainability objectives across diverse sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farooq Raza, Head of Business Solutions, Zong, said: “Through this strategic partnership, we’re delivering next-generation Smart Energy Management Solutions that combine Zong’s IoT leadership with intelligent automation to transform how businesses optimize energy consumption. These solutions are enablers for Pakistan’s digital economy; providing enterprises with real-time operational intelligence to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and build sustainable infrastructure aligned with both national climate goals and global ESG standards.”

This collaboration brings together Zong’s advanced IoT connectivity and ENA’s expertise in automation to deliver practical, scalable energy solutions across Pakistan.

