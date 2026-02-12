Zong and Samsung Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate 5G-Ready Device Adoption Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Flagship Series Launch in Pakistan

Zong, has entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 Series, aimed at expanding inclusive access to next-generation 5G-ready devices for customers across Pakistan.

The partnership brings exclusive perks for Zong customers including prebooking opportunities, bundled offers, and a trade-in program for Samsung handsets at selected Zong Customer Service Centers (CSCs) nationwide. This collaboration aims to accelerate 5G-ready device penetration in Pakistan and strengthen the country’s premium smartphone ecosystem. By integrating Samsung’s latest flagship technology with Zong’s nationwide digital and retail infrastructure, both companies aim to enhance accessibility and next-generation digital experiences for customers across Pakistan.

Speaking at the Zong x Samsung Management Connect, Sajid Munir, Head of Marketing at Zong, said:

“This partnership represents a major step in Zong’s strategic direction to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation. With 5G on the horizon and smartphone penetration still evolving, it is critical to ensure that advanced technology is both accessible and affordable. By bringing Samsung’s latest 5G-ready devices to our nationwide retail and digital platforms, along with exclusive bundles, prebooking opportunities, and structured trade-in programs, we are empowering more Pakistanis to participate in the digital economy, fostering innovation, and unlocking new possibilities for next-generation connectivity and engagement.”

As part of the initiative, Samsung Shop-in-Shop experience zones have been deployed at selected Zong CSCs, starting with Islamabad, creating immersive touchpoints where customers can interact with the latest Samsung flagship devices through physical demos, assisted purchase journeys, and on-ground brand engagement, redefining device retail within telecom touchpoints. In addition, Zong CSCs will introduce a first-ever operational trade-in mechanism in Pakistan for Samsung handsets, enabling customers to seamlessly upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Series while enhancing affordability and convenience. The collaboration also extends to digital channels, with Samsung handsets integrated on the My Zong App (MZA), allowing customers to browse, prebook, and engage with the Galaxy S26 Series through a streamlined and seamless online journey, with nationwide availability aligned to the February 2026 launch window.

Zong is shaping a future-ready digital ecosystem in Pakistan, delivering advanced technology and 5G-ready experiences to customers across the country. Initiatives like this are helping build an accessible, intelligent, and innovative ecosystem, paving the way for the next era of connectivity, growth, and technological advancement nationwide.

