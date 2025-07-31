Zong and Sun TV Court Battles Delay Pakistan’s 5G Rollout — Read Full Story!

Legal disputes over the allocation and usage of telecom spectrum continue to stall the rollout of crucial 4G and 5G services across Pakistan. A total of 151.6 MHz of spectrum bandwidth remains under litigation, significantly slowing progress in the telecom sector. The contested spectrum spans three key frequency bands, including 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz, with leading operators such as CMPak (Zong) and SUN TV (SNL) caught in prolonged legal battles.

According to documents presented before the Sub Committee of the Standing Committee on Information and Technology, multiple cases are pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Islamabad High Court, the Sindh High Court, and the District Courts in Karachi. The ongoing legal uncertainty has delayed spectrum reallocation, resulting in serious setbacks for both network expansion and the introduction of next-generation mobile services.

Three significant cases filed by CMPak regarding the 1800 MHz band are currently under review by the Supreme Court. The cases — CPLA Nos. 4324, 4325, and 4326 of 2024 — challenge the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) spectrum determination on additional spectrum usage, a May 2024 policy directive related to license renewal, and decisions made during the 42nd and 44th FAB board meetings. These cases were previously dismissed by the Islamabad High Court in a consolidated judgment dated August 21, 2024. CMPak subsequently filed appeals in the Supreme Court, which granted a stay order on September 25, 2024. Final arguments were concluded on May 6, 2025, and the matter is now reserved for judgment. PTA has submitted its synopsis, and an early decision is expected.

CMPak is also engaged in a legal dispute over the 2100 MHz band. The case, originally filed in the Sindh High Court and now transferred to the District Court in South Karachi, is registered as FC No. 5298/2025. It challenges a Ministry of IT decision dated April 6, 2021. The court granted a stay on April 16, 2021. However, the case has faced over 40 hearings with no resolution, reportedly due to repeated adjournment requests by CMPak. Following amendments to the Sindh Civil Courts Ordinance in 2025, the case was transferred to the district level. It is now fixed for hearing on August 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, the 2600 MHz band — globally considered the primary mid-band for 5G due to its balance of coverage and speed — is the most heavily litigated. Of the 194 MHz available, 140 MHz is currently locked in legal disputes. In one major case before the Supreme Court (CPLA No. 722/2024), SUN TV (SNL) is accused of illegally using spectrum without a license from PTA or FAB. This appeal challenges a Sindh High Court ruling in CP No. D-482/2007 dated December 14, 2023. Despite the gravity of the case, no hearing date has yet been fixed and no notices have been issued by the Supreme Court. Legal representatives from PTA and FAB are urging the court to list the matter before the August bench for resolution.

Another related case involving the 2600 MHz band is underway before the District Court in South Karachi (FC No. 872/2025). Filed by Mr. Ayaz Ali Awan, the case contests a FAB board decision from November 26, 2024, which was suspended by the Sindh High Court through an interim relief order dated December 20, 2024. FAB later challenged this relief in HCA No. 519/2024, which was accepted. The interim stay was set aside on February 10, 2025. The matter is now scheduled for a hearing on August 7, 2025.

A third case related to this band, FC No. 5413/2025 (Old Suit No. 559/2024), was filed by SNL after the FAB rejected their request for assignment of frequency in the 2600 MHz range. FAB’s order, dated March 22, 2024, termed the request non-viable due to the absence of a valid license. The Sindh High Court later ordered FAB not to take any adverse action against SNL and directed the board to conduct a fresh meeting to hear the company’s case. The next hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, and the case has also been transferred to the District Court, Karachi.

The spectrum currently under litigation includes 2 x 6.6 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, 2 x 10 MHz in the 2100 MHz band, and 140 MHz in the 2600 MHz band. The total spectrum made available by FAB is 606 MHz, out of which 151.6 MHz remains locked due to ongoing disputes. Specifically, the 2600 MHz band has 54 MHz available, which experts consider insufficient for a meaningful 5G launch. The continued litigation in the 2100 MHz band is also seen as a hurdle to market competitiveness and resource reallocation.

Officials from the PTA and FAB have emphasized the urgency of resolving these disputes, especially as Pakistan prepares for broader 5G adoption. The spectrum in question is vital for improving connectivity, expanding network reach, and enabling next-generation technologies. Legal uncertainty, however, has made it difficult for mobile operators to plan infrastructure investment or technology upgrades.

Despite repeated efforts by PTA, FAB, and government legal teams to accelerate proceedings, delays persist. With multiple cases now fixed for hearings in August 2025, stakeholders are cautiously optimistic that meaningful progress will be made. The coming months are seen as critical for breaking the deadlock and unlocking the spectrum needed to fuel Pakistan’s digital future.

Yet, unless decisive judgments are delivered soon, the country may fall further behind regional and global peers in adopting 5G technology. The telecom industry continues to wait, not for innovation or infrastructure, but for clarity in the courtroom.

